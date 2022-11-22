HomeNewsOpinion

JLR chief Thierry Bollore’s exit raises questions about Tata Motors' prospects

Vatsala Kamat   •

JLR CEO’s untimely exit coincides with a difficult period for the global auto giant, which is still grappling with chip shortages, supply chain hurdles, global competition and the transition to electrification

Highlights JLR CEO Bollore’s exit raises questions on pace of recovery in profit JLR’s Q2 sales were below forecasts dragging FY2023 revenue estimates Supply chain normalisation is taking longer than that seen in global peers Operating leverage needs to rev up for cash flows to turn positive Bollore’s replacement could be an uphill task given the challenges at JLR It looks like Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has hit a roadblock again with management woes coming to haunt it. In about two years of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers