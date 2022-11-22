JLR chief Thierry Bollore’s exit raises questions about Tata Motors' prospects

Highlights JLR CEO Bollore’s exit raises questions on pace of recovery in profit JLR’s Q2 sales were below forecasts dragging FY2023 revenue estimates Supply chain normalisation is taking longer than that seen in global peers Operating leverage needs to rev up for cash flows to turn positive Bollore’s replacement could be an uphill task given the challenges at JLR It looks like Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has hit a roadblock again with management woes coming to haunt it. In about two years of...