Delivering safe tap water to all is first step towards prosperity

India has now provided piped drinking water connections to 100 million rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission by adding 70 million new connections in the last three years. There is still a long way to go as another half of rural households, 48 per cent, remain to be connected. But this milestone is in sight. When the mission was launched in 2019 only 17 per cent of rural households had access to tapped drinking water. The target is to...