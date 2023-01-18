HomeNewsOpinion

It’s time to look beyond subsidy and view agriculture as a value chain

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

The era of analysing Indian agriculture from a prism of shortages is long past and politics should not be used as an excuse to prevent progress

Highlights India’s burgeoning fertiliser subsidy bill for 2022-23 is expected to touch a record Rs 2.5 lakh crores The high bill in 2022-23 arose largely as a result of the global disruption caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine The focus should now shift for both government and market players from sheer production volumes to creating a profitable agriculture value chain The piecemeal, simplistic approach to agriculture has been as much a disservice to the fertiliser industry as it is to the farmer It’s...

