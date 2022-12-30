It’s quite clear what long-term investors must do in 2023

It has been quite a rough year for investors. During 2022, stock markets experienced the highest of highs as equities rode a TINA rally. However, underlying fundamentals were quick to deliver harsh reality checks. Plagued by the COVID scare which blew hot and cold throughout the year, worsened by the war in Europe, and topped off by sky-high inflation and consequent monetary policy tightening around the globe, the Nifty is on its way to yield dismal mid-single digit returns...