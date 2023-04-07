 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Italy’s ChatGPT Block: Privacy protection concerns stalk OpenAI and other Generative AI developers

Jameela Sahiba & Kamesh Shekar
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

The country’s temporary block on the sensational AI tool has foregrounded issues like whether personal data used to train ChatGPT was collected without consent and whether Large Learning Models can subscribe to GDPR requirements on the Right to be Forgotten. A coordinated regulatory approach is needed. Bans are not a solution

Generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT have disrupted the technology industry as we know it. It will now be pertinent to ensure that it also protects the principles of data privacy and security in its functioning.

ChatGPT has been in the news, this time around, for its compliance, or the lack of it, with data protection laws worldwide, specifically the European Union-General Data Protection Regulation (EU-GDPR).  Last week, Italy became the first Western country to temporarily block the advanced chatbot “with immediate effect” over concerns relating to privacy like opacity in ChatGPT’s use of personal data and its non-compliance with EU- GDPR provisions.

As businesses, organisations, and corporations around the world transition towards automated processes for analysing market trends, generating reports, customer service etc, it is becoming increasingly important to ensure that new technologies are compliant with established data protection laws.

Distinguish Personal, Non-Personal Data

Generative AI is a subset of artificial intelligence that works by training algorithms with large datasets that are used by the system to generate new data. ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that was initially built on a family of large language models (LLMs). The platform is known to understand and generate human-like answers to text prompts since it has been trained on huge amounts of data.