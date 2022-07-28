It will be hard to break China’s dominance in critical EV inputs

On July 7, while inaugurating the Volkswagen electric vehicles (EV) battery plant at Salzgitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, spoke about the perils of “reliance on distant suppliers”. He wasn’t talking about natural gas but referring to the world’s critical need to wean itself off China-oriented supply chains in the global EV market. It won’t be easy. A quiet race for domination between China and the rest of the world is underway, and so far, that game is going only Beijing’s...