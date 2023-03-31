Is there a solution to recurrent bank crises?

Highlights Throughout the nineteenth century there were cataclysmic bank failures and bank runs in England, Europe and the US Two questions arise. Why is the banking system prone to recurring crisis in spite of regulation and other prudential banking norms? Is there really any permanent solution to this chronic phenomenon? The growing concentration in the banking sector, more frequent and larger bailouts becoming imperative, and the further intensification of moral hazard, opens up a bigger question on the future of commercial banking The...