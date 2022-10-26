Is the worst over for Europe's natural gas crisis? 

From a record gas price of €349 MWh in late August, prices have fallen below €100 MWh Industrial production and consumer consumption have fallen sharply on high energy bills The EU's average storage capacity is now at 93 percent of its winter requirement Record supply from the US helped Europe fill up its tanks Delayed winter has slowed demand for the heating fuel For the time being the worst seems to be over Long before the Russia-Ukraine war, natural gas prices were shooting up in...