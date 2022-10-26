HomeNewsOpinion

Is the worst over for Europe's natural gas crisis? 

Shishir Asthana   •

Representative image
From a record gas price of €349 MWh in late August, prices have fallen below €100 MWh  Industrial production and consumer consumption have fallen sharply on high energy bills  The EU's average storage capacity is now at 93 percent of its winter requirement  Record supply from the US helped Europe fill up its tanks  Delayed winter has slowed demand for the heating fuel  For the time being the worst seems to be over    Long before the Russia-Ukraine war, natural gas prices were shooting up in...

