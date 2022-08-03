HomeNewsOpinion

Is the Powell Pivot for real or are markets reacting too early?

Ajay Bagga   •

What was missed by the markets was that Powell was very clear that the balance has shifted towards inflation control and away from ensuring maximum employment and growth

Fed chair Jerome Powell
July proved a month of relief and recovery after a very challenging first half this year. As commodity prices eased off, stock markets staged one of the best monthly recoveries since the middle of the pandemic in 2020. The scorecard for the first seven months of 2022 read: US S&P 500 stocks down 16%, some stock indices in bear market territory, government bonds down 14%, US dollar up 11%, Crude Oil up 29%, Commodities index up 38%, gold down 6%...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers