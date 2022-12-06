Is the market on a weak footing despite touching new highs?

Highlights Benchmark indices trading near all-time high levels Fewer stocks have participated in the current rally as compared to the previous one Other data show a handful of stocks pulling markets higher, indicating structural weakness Mutual funds may underperform the benchmarks, leading to a shift to passive funds Indian markets have had a dream run and have been one of the best-performing markets in the world despite multiple global headwinds. New all-time high levels have been recorded by benchmark indices. While the indices have given...