Is the Indian economy on the brink of another twin deficit problem?

Nikhil Gupta   •

Although the twin deficits are likely to scale a new peak, the drivers of the deficits are very different from 2010-13

A large part of CAD is driven by a sudden surge in crude oil prices and a record jump in global inflation led by commodities
India’s twin deficit, or the sum of the fiscal and current account deficits, widened to an all-time high of 12.3 percent of GDP in FY21 (fiscal deficit of 13.2% and a current account surplus of 0.9%) from 7.5-8.0% of GDP in the pre-COVID period. The deficit eased to 10.6% of GDP in FY22 (9.4% + 1.2%) but is likely to widen again to scale a new peak of 12.5% of GDP (9.5% + 3%) this year. Add an expected...

