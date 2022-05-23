Is the GST Council facing an identity crisis? 

After almost five years of its launch, the governing body of the country’s indirect tax system is facing an existentialist dilemma, as the Supreme Court has struck at the very root of the authority of the GST Council. While striking down the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) in an ocean freight case, the apex court last week observed that the GST Council’s recommendations are not binding on the Centre and the states and those have only “persuasive value”. The Supreme...