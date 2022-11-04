Is the economy at an inflection point already?

It’s not news that the economy has had a rough ride for years now. In 2020, the pandemic brought the global economy to a grinding halt. To spur growth, global central banks loosened monetary policy strings and triggered a period of easy money. The economy sputtered along, disrupted by intermittent local lockdowns caused due to new virus variants and several pandemic waves. Just when it seemed like the worst was behind us, the war in Ukraine disturbed the barely-settled waters....