Is the bear rally finally over? 

The Nifty closed August 18 at 17,901. If you take a look at its chart for the last one year, you’ll see that it is up almost 9%. Compare it with global peers like the Nasdaq that’s down almost 11%, or the S&P 500 which is down almost 3%, or the FTSE that’s up 4.8%, and you think that the Nifty has turned in a very good performance in a very volatile year. That’s true, but that’s not the only...