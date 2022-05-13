HomeNewsOpinion

Is RBI tightening policy at a time when industrial growth is still weak?

Manas Chakravarty   •

The higher-than-expected inflation is likely to result in another hike in the policy rate at the MPC’s next meeting on 6th-8th June

Shaktikanta Das (file photo)
We now know why the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee found it necessary to call a special meeting on the 2nd to 4th May to hike the policy rate. They knew very well that the April retail inflation print would be far from pleasant. The Governor’s statement on 4th May said, ‘High frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures. Simultaneously, the direct impact of the increases in domestic pump prices of petroleum...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers