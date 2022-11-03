HomeNewsOpinion

Is Navin Fluorine spreading itself too thin?

R. Sree Ram   •

Navin Fluorine is eyeing new capex of Rs 1,800 crore over 2024-25 even as it pushes ahead with execution of projects announced in 2020-22

Highlights Over 2020-2022 Navin Fluorine announced six projects involving a capex of Rs 1,450 crore The ongoing capex is largely concentrated in existing business areas of specialty and fluorochemicals However, through fresh capex Navin Flourine is targeting products in a wide range of industries The new capex plan can stretch management bandwidth and dilute focus on existing business In business or in life, it is one thing to achieve something and another to get recognition. Navin Fluorine International seems to be having both, sometimes being rewarded more than...

