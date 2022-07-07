HomeNewsOpinion

Is India's record trade deficit a reason for worry?

  •

A sustainable downward correction in oil prices would be crucial in curbing the overall trade deficit, as everything else being equal, for every $1 increase in the price of crude oil, India’s trade deficit goes up by nearly $1 billion 

(Representative image)
India’s merchandise trade deficit has widened sharply to touch $70 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year, a 126 percent year-on-year increase, with the monthly deficits in May and June touching historical highs. This was not entirely unanticipated as the price of key commodity imports, particularly crude oil, has risen sharply over the quarter. Exports continue to do well, with monthly exports of over $35 billion during the quarter, helped by a near-doubling of the value of oil...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers