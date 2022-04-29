HomeNewsOpinion

Is Indian Auto stuck in the slow lane?

Ananya Roy   •

Higher interest rates would effectively increase the capex costs for automakers, as well as financing costs for vehicle buyers. The only sustainable way out of this double whammy would be a pick-up in employment and growth and consequently, demand

Image: PTI
The auto sector is considered the barometer, and often a leading indicator for the Indian economy. Quite aptly, as India’s GDP growth has slowed since FY18, so has the auto sector. Headwinds to the sector had started with mellowing consumption, regulatory overhead with BSVI introduction, and emerging competition from electric vehicles. These quickly escalated in FY21 as pandemic-driven supply chain shortages impacted the availability of semiconductor chips among other key inputs, thereby hitting the auto sector particularly hard. Geopolitical tensions...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers