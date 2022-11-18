HomeNewsOpinion

Is G20 veering away from its original mandate?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

The just-concluded Bali summit fails to put behind war worries and draw up a concrete action plan to mitigate the economic constraints that the world is facing today. Can India’s presidency set a practical agenda for the bloc?

The tree planting came after Biden's emergency G-7 and NATO meeting, after the Polish government said a Russian-made missile had exploded in eastern Poland. (Image: AP)
Highlights G20 declaration after Bali summit prioritises war concerns World leaders spend more time discussing security issues Immediate economic issues get little attention G20 is not meant to be a forum for geopolitics Bali communique replete with promises on economic issues But a concrete action plan missing Is the grouping losing its focus and purpose? The focus, more than the content, of the Bali Leaders’ Declaration betrays the shifting priorities of the G20 (Group of Twenty) nations in an uncertain world. A forum for the world’s major developed...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers