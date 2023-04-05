Moneycontrol
Is a supercycle coming in oil markets?

Vijay Bhambwani   •

OPEC+’s cut of 2 mbpd from November 2022 means oil output will fall by approximately 1.45 percent from May 2023 after the latest output cut comes in force. This insignificant quantum is unlikely to trigger a big raging bull market, forget about a supercycle

Whenever oil prices have risen too much too fast, alternate sources of energy become commercially viable. The world is spoilt for choice now.
Highlights:   OPEC+ announced that members would cut oil output by 1.15 million barrels per day with the Saudis alone cutting 0.5 mbpd With these latest cuts, oil production would fall only by 1.45 percent from May 2023 onwards, a small drop  OPEC members know that oil prices must stay in a manageable band beyond which economics become unaffordable  Alternate sources of energy become viable options if oil surges fast and a sharp collapse in oil price render production costs irrecoverable  OPEC’s ‘voluntary’ output cuts...

