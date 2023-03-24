 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iran-Saudi Arabia détente & Nowruz: New beginnings in the Middle East

KP Nayar
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is not a one-off event in the current Arab calendar. Indications are that the détente in the Gulf is set to gather pace in this auspicious month

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani (right) talks with Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing, China on March 10, 2023. (Source: REUTERS)

The height of symbolism in the “made-in-China" rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia was that it was announced just before Nowruz, the start of the Persian new year. Inversely, for people on the opposite side of the Gulf facing Iran, it almost seemed like a harbinger of good tidings that this year, the practice of Ramadan moonsighting coincided with the first week of Nowruz.

Historically, for 3,000 years, Nowruz has symbolised rebirth. Iran’s reconciliation with Saudi Arabia is, no doubt, a diplomatic rebirth for both countries. Beyond the Gulf region, to grasp the global significance of this far-reaching rapprochement, one only has to read two important, but contrasting messages released in Washington and New York on the occasion of this year’s Nowruz.

A Bitter Note

A congratulatory message by the United States of America’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is full of bile and reflects a sense of diplomatic defeat, which the resumption of ties between the largest two Gulf states constitutes for Washington. “The people of Iran have faced a brutal crackdown at the hands of the Islamic Republic,” said Blinken’s Nowruz message. In a gross exaggeration of the situation on the ground in Iran, Blinken added: “Many families face an empty chair at their Nowruz table this year, as friends and family members have been killed or detained by Iranian authorities.  On the occasion of Nowruz, we reiterate our commitment: the United States will continue to defend your human rights and to support you as you seek a brighter future.”