IPEF — Will India go the RCEP way again?

*IPEF( Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) is a US-led initiative to deepen economic ties with Asia *India has reservations about the trade pillar of the IPEF deal *India has to realise that its laws and policies have to be in sync with world standards to reap the maximum benefit of globalisation *Two years ago, India had pulled out of the RCEP agreement *Does a similar fate await India's engagement with the IPEF? Abhijit Kumar Dutta When it comes to external trade, India, it appears, believes two’s company,...