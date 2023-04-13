Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Investors are being too optimistic on rate cuts and not pessimistic enough on recession: Bank of America warning

Ajay Bagga   •

During eight of the last 10 recessions, the S&P 500 experienced drawdowns of more than 20 percent

There are growing signs the US economy is about to enter a full-blown recession, as per Bank of America report.
A lot of data inflows and regulatory comments over the last week have been of the market-moving variety. This has left investors in a bind, as bond markets are pricing in a recession and sharp rate cuts by the end of the year, while stock markets and other risk-oriented assets continue to hold strong. The corporate earnings season begins later this week, with forecasts of the sharpest earnings downgrades since March 2020. Two Federal Reserve officials gave divergent views about...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers