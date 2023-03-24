Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Investors should take cues from the Fed’s approach

Ananya Roy   •

The US Fed increased interest rates but also signalled a pausing of rate hikes. That gives breathing space to US banks and creates more conducive conditions for equities. But it’s not that simple

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
All eyes were on the US Federal Reserve as it met amid bank struggles which are threatening to trigger a systemic crisis. Expectations had swayed wildly since the last Fed meet. What started off as some sections of the market expecting a 50-bps hike following Powell’s hawkish commentary last time around, quickly mellowed into consensus expectations of a 25-bps hike. Some segments of the market even started rooting for a pause due to recent troubles faced by banks. As...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers