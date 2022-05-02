Investors face volatility as demand stalls amid supply disruptions

For years, financial markets benefited enormously from the generosity of monetary policy in a world economy deemed by central banks, and the US Federal Reserve in particular, to lack sufficient aggregate demand. To the detriment of markets, this has been changing rapidly as central banks belatedly recognise that today’s problem is not one of weak demand but, rather, insufficient supply. Looking forward, an even more complicated possibility is taking shape: that of stalling demand in the midst of persistent supply...