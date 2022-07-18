Investor fears about IT spending slowdown are not unfounded

An index by the Information Services Group (ISG), an advisory firm that tracks outsourcing contracts of $5 million or more, is showing signs of a slowdown. The combined demand for IT and business services increased 9 percent in June quarter, slower than 31 percent in March quarter. Sequentially, the total outsourcing contracts declined 7 percent in the June quarter from January-March this year. This is the first sequential decline since the September 2020 quarter, points out ISG. (image) Demand slowed amid rising headwinds to...