Investing in an era of mixed economic signals

The economy is not the market, we invest in stocks and not the GDP. Last week we discussed how global macro funds have outperformed in the first half of 2022, while the concentrated, momentum-based funds have been the worst performers. So why should we look at the economy at all? The economy provides the setting for the markets. It is the backdrop in which companies, managements, regulators, and consumers function. With the information explosion, there is today a huge amount...