Infosys’s decision to exit Russia after the UK row is poor optics

Perplexing is the only word that can be used to describe Infosys’s decision to transition out of Russia, seemingly at least, in response to the criticism faced by UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of the company’s co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. Last fortnight, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer led a chorus of criticism about Murty’s shareholding in Infosys which had earned hefty dividends for her but on which she paid no tax...