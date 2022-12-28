Inflation still key to unlocking FMCG outlook

Going by appearances, the FMCG sector had a good year in the stock market. The Nifty FMCG index is up 18.5 percent in the year so far, faring much better than the broader market that gained 2.9 percent. But a closer look reveals that much of those gains can be attributable to a small set of stocks — ITC being the main contributor with a 52.7 percent gain, according to investing.com, given its weightage. By end-November, ITC had the highest...