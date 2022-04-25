HomeNewsOpinion

Indonesia’s palm oil export ban is negative for FMCG companies, unless it’s a negotiating tactic

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Indonesia’s status as the largest exporter of palm oil means a ban will squeeze global supply, send prices up and pinch FMCG companies

Indonesia’s government has shocked the global palm oil buyers’ market by announcing a ban on exports from April 28. The intention behind doing so is clear, to lower domestic prices of the common man’s edible oil that have been rising sharply for many months now. More details are awaited on the ban, such as whether existing contracts will be honoured, whether edible oil and crude palm oil that can be refined into edible oil alone are banned or whether...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers