India’s small insurers get the wings to grow as IRDA eases rules

Aparna Iyer   •

IRDA’s relaxations could see competition heating up in the insurance space in the coming years 

Highlights The insurance market in India is highly concentrated  The top five listed entities hold nearly 90 percent of the market  Small insurers have the ingenuity to introduce niche products and penetrate the market but no cash to do so  The regulator has now eased the ratio for market-linked products and those given under the government’s flagship scheme  The new rules for distribution too will help smaller players  The hope is that competition and innovation will increase  Of all the financial markets in India, life insurance...

