India’s semiconductor push can benefit from a focused approach, effective policies

In his address at a recent conference held in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered six reasons why India is an attractive investment destination for semiconductor technologies. First, India is building a digital infrastructure to connect over 1.3 billion Indians. “We are using digital technology to transform lives in all sectors of governance from health and welfare to inclusion and empowerment,” Modi said. Second, the government is paving the way for the next technology revolution by connecting six hundred thousand villages through broadband...