HomeNewsOpinion

India's power sector to put up a world-beating show in 2022

R. Sree Ram   •

The IEA expects India's electricity demand to rise 7 percent, faster than other major economies. It overcame a coal supply shortage through some deft handling by the government

The year 2022 has been an exceptional one for global energy markets. Sharp rise in prices and fuel shortages are restricting economic activity in many countries. India stands-out on this front, especially in managing the electricity sector. India met peak summer demand fairly well by stepping up coal supplies to the power sector (albeit by reducing sales to other industries). Thermal power generation increased 17.7 percent in the June quarter from a year ago. Power plant utilisation levels rose by 10 percentage points to 69 percent. “It is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers