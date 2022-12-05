India’s manufacturing growth fastest in world in November, shows PMI 

If confirmation is needed that India is indeed the bright spot in a gloomy global economy, the November manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index does precisely that. The accompanying chart shows India manufacturing PMI as the highest in the world. (image) India’s manufacturing PMI came in at a strong 55.7 in November, up from 55.3 in October, which indicates that momentum in manufacturing increased during the month. A reading of above 50 signifies expansion from the previous month, while one below 50...