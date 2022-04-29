India's IT industry: Global success story or domestic missed opportunity? 

A recent poll on LinkedIn asked readers to pick the number of superpowers they thought existed in the world. It was a multiple-choice question, with four options to pick from: One, two, three or four. Most picked one, several picked two and some three. The debate was whether China was a “full” superpower yet, and whether Russia should be allowed into the club on the basis of its nuclear arsenal alone. And some “patriotic” types, who argued the case for...