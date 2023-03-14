 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geopolitics, trade protectionism complicate India’s inflation war

Ritesh Kumar Singh & Steven Padakandla
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

De-globalisation and preference for supply chain security over its efficiency - which often ends up as trade protectionism - may have some benefits for local manufacturers. However, one major downside is its contribution to inflation, which can’t easily be wished away

High inflation (which is nothing but indirect taxation) by lowering the purchasing power of households, discourages consumption demand.

Of late economic thinking has increasingly been influenced by geopolitics and strategic interests, causing supply chain security concerns to take precedence over supply chain efficiencies. This shift in priorities is a significant contributing factor to high and sticky inflation.

Monetary stimulus to deal with COVID-induced economic contraction is only partly responsible for inflationary woes, more so in the case of India wherein core inflation (which excludes changes in volatile food and fuel prices) has stayed around the 6 percent mark for the 17th month in a row. As since it’s not entirely caused by monetary excesses, it can’t be controlled by monetary tightening alone. Among others, India needs a combination of well-coordinated monetary, fiscal and trade policy measures to bring inflation under control. The sooner the policymakers realise it, the better it will be.

Supply Chain Disruptions

The viral pandemic led countries to opt for supply chain security over supply chain efficiency leading to suboptimal choices such as re-shoring (moving back to in-country production) and friend-shoring (relocating production to friendly countries) to minimise supply chain risks and secure supplies of critical materials. Besides, the actual or perceived unfair trade practices of countries like China along with an increasing focus on geopolitical and strategic goals (sometimes at the expense of consumer welfare) are driving a move towards de-globalisation and trade protectionism. That caps international trade and creates supply chain inefficiencies.