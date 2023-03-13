 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s incipient power crisis needs a non-fossil fix

Hetal Gandhi & Ashish Bankar
Mar 13, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

With demand set to grow nearly by a third in absolute terms, generation and storage of renewable energy is the only sustainable solution to meet volatile summer demand

Power generation from renewable sources (hydro, solar, wind and others) was 17.4 percent of overall generation in February 2023.

Power demand in India is on a roller coaster. After dropping one percent in the pandemic year of fiscal 2021, it bounced back 8.2 percent in fiscal 2022. That momentum sustained this fiscal, with year-to-date demand (till February 2023) at over 10 percent, a decadal high for sure. In absolute terms, power demand grew by 104 billion units (BU) in fiscal 2022. CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics Research estimates it will grow ~28 percent to 133 BU this fiscal.

Given the current capacity, thermal plants will have to crank out extra electricity equivalent to 45 days of generation this year. Extreme weather events, an early onset of summer and robust industrial and manufacturing activity are fuelling phenomenal demand.

For the next three months, CRISIL estimates power demand to grow at an average of 4 percent on-year, despite the high base of the previous year. Recall last year, these months were marked by never-before-seen energy shortages. Average monthly shortages (for fiscal 2022), which ran at over 406 million units (MU), grew 24 percent, 559 percent and 120 percent on-year in March, April and May 2022, respectively. This January, the shortage grew ~130 percent on-year to 752 MU. In short, with the demand graph rising skyward, another summer of power crisis looks inevitable. But is it certain? To answer this, we need to look at the other side of the equation, i.e., generation from different energy sources.

Considering seasonal variations, renewable energy (RE) generation from these sources is expected to see marginal growth on-year, factoring in the capacity addition of 1-2 GW of wind and 10 GW of solar over the next 12 months rolling. Thus, the onus of servicing incremental demand will most likely fall on thermal generation, which needs to grow an average of 6 percent in each of the three summer months (March-May).