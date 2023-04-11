 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's heatwave problem getting worse is a warning to cut down on fossil fuel consumption

David Fickling
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Protectionism towards coal is going to be increasingly hard to sustain for India when people begin to pay with their health, wealth and futures when rising day-time temperatures make lives unbearable and a cleaner path to energy transition is at hand

How hard it will be to dethrone coal, for instance, when its inefficient supply chain is bound up with regional economies, rail freight, and the underwater investments

India might have hoped that its punishing 2022 heatwave season, which pushed the mercury as high as 49.2 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital Delhi, would be followed by a breather. It’s not looking that way.

Most of the country outside the southernmost states is forecast to suffer more heatwave days during the most intense April-June season, the India Meteorological Department said at the weekend. A swathe of land from the Ganges valley to the coast of the Bay of Bengal — home to more than 350 million people — will endure 10 more days of heatwave than in a typical year, according to the department’s latest outlook.