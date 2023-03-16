India’s exports are not doing badly, given the global slowdown 

The merchandise trade data for February 2023 shows that exports, measured in US dollars, shrank by 8.8 percent from a year ago. But petroleum product exports, which are very volatile because of the sharp fluctuations in oil prices, were a major contributor to that contraction. The accompanying chart shows that the year-on-year (yoy) contraction in non-petroleum exports, in percentage terms, was not as much as in the preceding two months. In fact, non-petroleum product exports in February were higher...