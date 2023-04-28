 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s Defence Expenditure: Higher spending doesn’t mean better deterrence

Bhartendu Kumar Singh
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

As the SIPRI Factsheet shows, many established military powers have built up their capabilities with far lesser financial resources than India. Probably, we can learn a few lessons from these countries

Defence expenditure is a ‘contested concept’ in India with more votaries for enhanced expenditure than those standing for its optimisation. The former often crib about the budgetary allocations being far less than satisfactory. This proposition gets support from strategic experts, service veterans, members of the journalistic fraternity and even the departmentally related standing committee of the Parliament on Defence. There is little space for the counter-narrative of India’s defence expenditure being just and appropriate. However, inferences from the just published SIPRI Factsheet on ‘Trends in world military expenditure, 2022’ should add argumentative weight to the counter-narrative.

Upstaged By Russia

India was the third highest in the SIPRI list of top military spenders for the last couple of years. However, India has slipped down to fourth position in the latest SIPRI Factsheet. This is, at best, an ephemeral position since Russia, which has upstaged India, is engaged in a war with Ukraine. With or without the Ukraine War or any other wars, Russia does not have a large GDP base to fund a higher level of defence expenditure in the long term. India would, therefore, reposition itself as the third-highest military spender in due course and the lead position would remain so in the near future. Unfortunately, pessimists at home ignore India’s high ranking and still clamour for more budgetary allocations for the defence sector.

A notable feature of the SIPRI Factsheet is that many advanced industrial economies having large or comparable GDP sizes like the UK, Germany, France, South Korea and Japan are placed below India and suffer from substantial defence expenditure gap. For instance, at $81.4 billion in 2022, India’s defence expenditure is at least 20 per cent more than the UK ($68.5 billion); around 50 per cent more than Germany ($55.8 billion) and France ($53.6 billion); and almost double of South Korea ($46.4 billion) and Japan ($46 billion). Other established military powers like Italy, Australia and Israel are at a significant statistical distance from India, accounting for one-third or one-fourth of its defence expenditure figures. Most importantly, India spends eight times more than Pakistan ($10.3 billion) on defence.