Indian stock markets are decoupled, but for how long?

DIIs have been booking profits, and sitting on cash even as SIP flows have sustained through the volatility. However, in the event of another round of FII selloffs, the DII’s cash-pool can provide some support to the markets

The Nifty has been significantly outperforming most major global indices including the NASDAQ and FTSE for more than a year
The Fed Chair’s hawkish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium triggered a massive sell-off globally. And India was no exception as the Nifty corrected by more than 300 points in a matter of two days. However, what makes the Indian stock market stand out among its peers is the quick and steep rebound since then. The Nifty more than made up for the loss in the next few days while other global markets continued their downward trajectory. This decoupling is...

