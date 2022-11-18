HomeNewsOpinion

Indian IT’s inability to move up the value chain is a drag in tough times

Sundeep Khanna

That only five Indian firms - Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL and Tech M - figured in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, tells its own tale. None of these five got a 5-star rating, the highest possible in any category, with only Infosys bagging a 4 star rating in some

Highlights  A Forbes magazine report shows that Indian IT firms have not been able to move up the value chain  Acquisitions as a strategy to beef up competitive strengths in a particular area don’t seem to have paid off  Even after years of doing IT implementation, Indian firms haven’t been able to move up the value chain to dominate IT Strategy  Perhaps, the services and the consulting businesses require different mindsets and cultures which can only be achieved by partitioning the two  In the...

