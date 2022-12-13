Indian equities face short term headwinds, but long term outlook appears bright

India’s economic recovery post-pandemic appears to be average viewed from a three-year CAGR lens. Major economic parameters reveal a slow post-pandemic recovery. It may take a few more quarters for growth to recover to full potential. However, growth is better than some other countries, which has seen India benefit from there being a lack of other alternatives. As countries such as China open up and relax COVID restrictions, there may be a two-pronged impact. Firstly, industrial metals might start...