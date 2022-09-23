HomeNewsOpinion

Indian consumer firms have a big gamble coming up this festive season

Sundeep Khanna   •

If spending shows a significant uptick, it might be proof that the Indian consumer market is distinct and different from markets elsewhere

India's festive season commences with Diwali and goes on to the end of the year. (Image: AP/File)
One after the other, the canaries in the coal mine are beginning to drop off. Last week, FedEx Corporation became the latest multinational to issue a shrill warning about methane levels in the global economy rising to alarming levels. Faced with a decline in shipments worldwide and a 15 percent year-over-year (YoY) fall in its profits for the latest quarter due to “global volume softness”, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Raj Subramaniam warned that a worldwide recession could be...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers