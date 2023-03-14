 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian cinema has truly arrived in the global circuit. But the Academy is no yardstick to measure our best

CS Venkiteswaran
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

While we celebrate The Elephant Whisperers’ win, remember that the Academy’s award choices stem from a limited world view, one that has ignored many aesthetically provocative, politically relevant and thematically contemporary documentaries India keeps producing

Composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

It is always a good feeling when Indian films get accolades abroad, like selection at a prestigious festival like Cannes, Berlin or Venice, or honourable mentions or awards at events like Oscars or BAFTA. They are recognitions for the spectacular and stupendous aesthetic and technical labour that sustains the behemoth called Indian cinemas (always in the plural).
It is a massive industry that has, unlike many other national cinemas across the world, not only managed to survive Hollywood, but has in fact thrived during all the ups and downs, booms and recessions. The Indian film industry is also one that produces the largest number of films every year in the world.

So, the Academy Awards bestowed upon Keeravani for the scintillating ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in the Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR for the Best Original Song, and on Kartiki Gonsalves for the documentary The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film are well deserved though long due.

Behind The Glitz

While congratulating ourselves, let us also remember that the Academy Awards or the Oscars as it is popularly known, has been severely criticised for decades for its racial and gender bias; the members consist of aged (60 +) and predominantly white males .