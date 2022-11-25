Indian CEOs get a much longer rope than Disney gave Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Company just fired its CEO, Bob Chapek, after less than three years in the role and brought back Bob Iger, the man he had replaced. Chapek, who was ironically handpicked by Iger, is paying the price for the entertainment giant’s underperformance. Despite the billions the company has spent trying to compete with Netflix, its streaming business has been bleeding, driving its shares down more than 40 percent this year. With the board, key investors and senior...