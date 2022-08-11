HomeNewsOpinion

India@75: How have we done on per capita income?

Manas Chakravarty   •

At the time of Independence, our per capita income was lower than that of Afghanistan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the Central African Republic, and the Congo. On the other hand, it was higher than that of China and South Korea 

(Representative image)
One obvious way to judge how the Indian economy has performed since Independence is to compare it with other economies in the region. The yardstick used could be the growth in per capita income. Angus Maddison, the famed British economic historian, had computed GDP per capita for most countries of the world, with the data going back centuries for some of them. After his death, his close colleagues initiated the Maddison Project, with a view to refining and updating his...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers