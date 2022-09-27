India ups its stake in solar power play 

Highlights Union cabinet cleared 2nd tranche of solar module PLI; Move comes a month ahead of key ISA meeting; Step seen as India’s deep commitment to clean power; The PLI scheme is to attract investments, create jobs, and save forex; Will lead to consolidation in solar industry; Small and medium players may find the situation challenging; Industry and government will have to jointly work to make solar PLI a success. A month ahead of the 5th Assembly of the International Solar Association (ISA), the central government has...