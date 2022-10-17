India-UK FTA — Better safe than sorry

Highlights Diwali deadline for the India-UK FTA unlikely to be met; Visa issue emerges as a big sticking point; Britain’s political and economic situation queers the pitch further; There are a host of other issues to be resolved; A half-baked deal, just to honour the deadline, is not ideal; India should harp on a comprehensive deal; A full-fledged FTA with the UK can act as India’s template for future trade talks with the EU or the US. The possibility of a Diwali Dhamaka for India-UK trade is...