India needs to look at defence spending in a new way 

Highlights In India, allocations for defence have so far been viewed through the guns versus butter lens That needs to change, as India’s defence needs have increased dramatically Capital spending on defence could have a multiplier effect, if the procurement is local R&D efforts must be stepped up The private sector must be involved at every step Since India fought its last war at the heights of Kargil in 1999, the world and indeed the global order has changed considerably. India is now a member...